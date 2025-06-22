Iran’s parliament approves closure of Hormuz Strait after US strikes on nuclear sites

“The parliament has reached the conclusion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed,” Major General Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the parliament’s National Security Commission, said in statements carried by the state-run Press TV.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered the world's most important gateway for oil transport.

“The final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council,” Kowsari added.

The Supreme National Security Council serves as Iran's highest security authority.

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

As written before, US dropped 6 bunker buster bombs on Fordo, launched 30 cruise missiles at Natanz, Isfahan.

The Israeli army says Iran launched two volleys with a total of 27 missiles. Twenty-two in the first volley and five in the second.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry releases Statement on the situation in the Middle East.