    LIVE: President of Iran on official visit to Kazakhstan

    11:00, 11 December 2025

     The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived at the Akorda, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    President of Iran to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    In Astana, the two leaders are expected to debate strengthening of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Iran.

    The solemn welcoming ceremony at the Akorda Palace is to be broadcast on Silk Way TV Channel at 11:00 a.m.

    As reported earlier, on December 10–11, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will make an official visit to Astana.

