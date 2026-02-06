Iran, U.S. set nuclear talks in Oman amid rising tensions

The announcement followed reports that the talks, initially expected to take place in Türkiye, had been cancelled due to disagreements over their format and scope. Ankara had been working to facilitate contacts between Washington and Tehran in recent days. However, Iranian officials later indicated they sought a different format, focused exclusively on Iran’s nuclear program and limited to bilateral participation.

“Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday. I'm grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements,” Araghchi wrote on X.

According to the White House officials, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed it would take part in high-level negotiations in Oman. A regional official said the White House remains sceptical about the prospects for success but agreed to the change out of respect for regional allies.

The talks come amid heightened tensions. On Tuesday, a U.S. Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that approached a US aircraft carrier. The Navy also said fast boats from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attempted to stop a U.S.-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington hopes discussions would eventually extend beyond the nuclear issue to include Iran’s missile program, regional activities, and human rights concerns.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said American naval forces were heading to the region, while also confirming that dialogue with Iranian officials remains ongoing.