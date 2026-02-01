Trump confirms naval deployment, ongoing discussions with Iran

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump said:

"Certainly, I can't tell you that, but we do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction. I hope they negotiate something that's acceptable.”

Trump also said he would consider a deal with Iran acceptable if it renounced nuclear weapons. When asked about Saudi Arabia’s comments suggesting a US decision not to strike could “embolden Tehran,” he responded:

“Some people think that, some people don't. We could make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory, with no nuclear weapons, and they should do that, but I don't know if they will.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump said India will buy crude oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.