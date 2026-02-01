Trump confirms naval deployment, ongoing discussions with Iran
US President Donald Trump said American naval forces are heading toward the region while confirming ongoing dialogue with Iranian officials, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump said:
"Certainly, I can't tell you that, but we do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction. I hope they negotiate something that's acceptable.”
Trump also said he would consider a deal with Iran acceptable if it renounced nuclear weapons. When asked about Saudi Arabia’s comments suggesting a US decision not to strike could “embolden Tehran,” he responded:
“Some people think that, some people don't. We could make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory, with no nuclear weapons, and they should do that, but I don't know if they will.”
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump said India will buy crude oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.