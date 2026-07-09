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    Iran, U.S. exchange new strikes

    10:46, 9 July 2026

    Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched new missile and drone attacks on U.S. military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar after Washington carried out a second wave of strikes on Iranian targets, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    US, Iran, strikes
    Picture source: ChatGPT/Canva

    The IRGC warned that it would expand attacks to other American military bases in the region if the United States launches further strikes.

    U.S. Central Command said American forces hit more than 90 Iranian military targets, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline.

    According to CENTCOM, the strikes were aimed at further degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.

    Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington had “already won militarily,” while warning Iran against further attacks. “We have many ways we can win, but we’ve already won militarily,” he said.

    Trump also claimed Tehran wanted to return to negotiations. “They want to make a deal so badly. I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal,” he said.

    The latest escalation follows Trump’s statement at the NATO summit in Ankara that the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran was “over.”

    The renewed strikes come as Iran prepares to bury former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Mashhad.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire between the United States and Iran effectively over following renewed military strikes and escalating tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

    Donald Trump USA Iran The Strait of Hormuz World News
    YZNYC
    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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