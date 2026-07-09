Iran, U.S. exchange new strikes

The IRGC warned that it would expand attacks to other American military bases in the region if the United States launches further strikes.

U.S. Central Command said American forces hit more than 90 Iranian military targets, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were aimed at further degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.

At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 8, 2026

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington had “already won militarily,” while warning Iran against further attacks. “We have many ways we can win, but we’ve already won militarily,” he said.

Trump also claimed Tehran wanted to return to negotiations. “They want to make a deal so badly. I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal,” he said.

.@POTUS on Iran: "They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly — I just don't know if they're worthy of making a deal. I don't know that they're going to honor the deal. That's the problem." pic.twitter.com/jQTENvyRGM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 9, 2026

The latest escalation follows Trump’s statement at the NATO summit in Ankara that the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran was “over.”

The renewed strikes come as Iran prepares to bury former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Mashhad.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire between the United States and Iran effectively over following renewed military strikes and escalating tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz.