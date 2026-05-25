Iran says U.S. deal not yet imminent

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters in Tehran that “we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion,” but stressed that “to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent, no-one can make such a claim.”

According to reports, the proposed memorandum of understanding could include a 60-day ceasefire extension, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and further negotiations on Iran’s disputed nuclear program.

The agreement would still require approval from Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, potentially delaying any final decision.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in New Delhi that negotiators had hoped for progress over the weekend.

“We thought we might have some news last night. Maybe today,” Rubio said, adding: “I wouldn’t read too much into it. It takes a little while to hear back from Iran.”

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said any potential deal with Tehran must be “great and meaningful.”

“The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, while criticizing opponents of the negotiations and distancing the proposed agreement from the 2015 nuclear accord reached under former President Barack Obama.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pakistan’s army chief held talks in Tehran as Iran signaled it would continue negotiations with United States while refusing to give up what it described as its national rights.