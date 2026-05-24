Iran rejects concessions as Pakistan mediates U.S. talks

Asim Munir visited Tehran on Saturday as part of Pakistan’s mediation effort between Iran and the United States following weeks of conflict and a fragile ceasefire.

Iranian state television said Munir met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. He also held talks with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and top negotiator in the discussions.

According to Iranian media, the meetings focused on messages exchanged between Tehran and Washington, as well as a 14-point proposal put forward by Iran. Tehran views the document as the basis for further negotiations.

Ghalibaf said Iran would defend its interests through diplomacy and, if necessary, on the battlefield. He also accused the United States of acting without honesty in the negotiating process.

The Iranian official said the country’s armed forces had used the ceasefire period to restore their capabilities. He warned that any renewed military action by Washington would face a stronger response from Tehran.

The mediation comes after the conflict disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global energy supplies, and caused concern in international markets.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that some progress had been made toward a possible agreement, though further work was needed. Iran’s foreign ministry said major differences between the sides remained.

The talks are taking place as the United States and Israel seek limits on Iran’s uranium enrichment, missile and drone programs, and its network of regional allies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration was in the “final stages” of talks with Iran.