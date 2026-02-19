Iran reports progress in nuclear talks with the United States in Geneva

Negotiations, mediated by Oman, took place on Tuesday in Switzerland against a tense regional backdrop. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the sides reached a broad understanding on key principles that would form the basis of drafting a potential agreement.

Speaking after the meeting, Araghchi said the progress compared favorably with that of an earlier round in Oman this month. He noted that once draft texts are prepared, they would be exchanged and a date set for a third round. At the same time, he acknowledged that narrowing remaining gaps would require time.

In Washington, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the talks had mixed results. He indicated that further discussions were planned but stressed that President Donald Trump had outlined red lines that Iran had not yet addressed. Vance added that while diplomacy was ongoing, military options remained available if negotiations stall.

Sanctions relief remains central to Tehran’s position. Iran has long sought the easing of U.S. measures, including restrictions affecting its oil exports. Iranian officials have said any agreement must deliver tangible economic benefits while preserving national sovereignty.

Washington has called for Iran to halt uranium enrichment on its territory and has sought to broaden the agenda to include missile capabilities and regional activities. Tehran has rejected zero enrichment and ruled out negotiations over its missile program.

The talks come amid heightened military activity in the Gulf. The United States has deployed two aircraft carriers to the region, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, positioned several hundred kilometers from Iran’s coast. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that Iran has the capability to target U.S. warships if attacked.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps began military drills in the Strait of Hormuz this week. State media reported temporary maritime restrictions during the exercises. The strait handles roughly 20% of global oil flows, making it a critical route for energy exports.

A previous diplomatic effort collapsed last year following hostilities between Iran and Israel, during which U.S. forces struck three Iranian nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated in an interview that Tehran is not seeking nuclear weapons and remains open to verification. He said Iran would not accept limits that prevent it from using nuclear technology for civilian purposes.

Iran is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which allows peaceful nuclear development under international oversight. Israel, which has not signed the treaty, maintains a longstanding policy of ambiguity regarding its nuclear capabilities.

