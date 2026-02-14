Iran sees strong growth in pistachio exports

According to Salempour, Iranian pistachios were shipped to 67 countries during the reporting period, reflecting steady global demand across both long-standing trade partners and emerging markets.

Figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) confirm that exports included a range of products such as in-shell pistachios, green kernels, and processed derivatives. The customs data align with the export totals provided by the ministry.

Major importing countries during this period included India, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Kazakhstan, and China. Salempour emphasized that these destinations continue to play a vital role in Iran’s agricultural trade network.

In addition, he pointed to the broader performance of the sector, noting that in 2024 alone, Iran exported over 175,000 tons of pistachio products valued at 1.7 billion US dollars. The figures highlight the pistachio industry’s significant contribution to the country’s non-oil export revenues.



