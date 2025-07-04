EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Iran opens airspace to global aviation; restores domestic and international flights

    08:55, 4 July 2025

    Following inter-agency coordination and numerous meetings of aviation industry stakeholders, through the approval of the Civil Aviation Organization Coordination Committee and as a result of detailed security and safety reviews in the current conditions of the country, Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports, along with airports in the north, east, west, and south of the country, have been put back into operation and are ready to provide flight services, IRNA reports. 

    Iran opens airspace to global aviation; restores domestic and international flights
    Photo credit: IRNA

    According to the Public Relations Department of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, as per planned schedule, domestic and international flights will be operated from all airports in the country, except for Isfahan and Tabriz airports, during the day from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, immediately after the infrastructure of Isfahan and Tabriz airports is ready and in the absence of other restrictions, these two airports will also join the country's air transport network.

    Recall that Air Astana resumed flights to the Middle East on June 25. 

    Iran Middle East Airports Aircraft Civil aviation Security Middle East situation
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All