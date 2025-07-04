Iran opens airspace to global aviation; restores domestic and international flights

According to the Public Relations Department of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, as per planned schedule, domestic and international flights will be operated from all airports in the country, except for Isfahan and Tabriz airports, during the day from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, immediately after the infrastructure of Isfahan and Tabriz airports is ready and in the absence of other restrictions, these two airports will also join the country's air transport network.

Recall that Air Astana resumed flights to the Middle East on June 25.