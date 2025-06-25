Air Astana resumes flights to Middle East

According to the press service of Air Astana, the flights scheduled for departure on June 25 as follows:

KC205 Astana-Dubai, 11:00 am local time;

KC206 Dubai-Astana, 4:40 pm local time;

KC653 Almaty-Doha, 11:00 am local time;

KC654 Doha-Almaty, 3:05 pm local time;

KC897 Almaty-Dubai, 11:15 am local time;

KC898 Dubai-Almaty, 4:10 pm local time.

Kazakhstan’s air carrier will also operate a repatriation flight using a Boeing 767 aircraft from Dubai to Almaty at 5:40 pm local time. The sale of tickets for the flight is already open.

Air Astana reassured passengers that the flights will be operated with the high safety standards in place.

As reported earlier, Kazakh air carriers suspend flights to Dubai and Doha due to the Middle East conflict.