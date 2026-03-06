Iran issues shoot-to-kill orders as tensions and unrest escalate

Iranian authorities have announced new measures allowing law enforcement officers to use deadly force in certain situations, including against individuals suspected of theft during the current wartime conditions.

Ahmadreza Radan, commander-in-chief of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces, said police had received authorization to open fire on suspected thieves. Speaking in an interview with state television, he stated that the order was issued because the country is in what officials describe as a wartime situation.

According to Radan, officers may shoot individuals suspected of theft if they are apprehended during operations.

Officials have also warned families about the possible involvement of minors in demonstrations. In remarks aired on state television, Salar Velayatmadar, a member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Commission and a former member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, urged parents to prevent their children from participating in protests.

He said that parents who fail to control children involved in demonstrations or activities considered supportive of hostile forces could face consequences.

The warnings come amid concerns among Iranian authorities about renewed protests. Several security facilities, including Basij bases, police stations, and other law enforcement sites, have reportedly been targeted in recent incidents.

Iran has experienced large-scale demonstrations since late December, with many students among the participants. Authorities have responded with a security crackdown, though the exact number of casualties remains uncertain due to communication restrictions.

The government has reported 3,117 deaths linked to the unrest, while other estimates cited by various sources place the figures significantly higher.

Following the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent U.S.-Israel strikes, authorities introduced additional restrictions, including limits on internet access and warnings of severe punishment for those involved in unrest.

