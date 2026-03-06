Azerbaijan announces full suspension of truck traffic on state border with Iran

As reported, on March 5, attacks were carried out on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of Iran with drones targeting civilian infrastructure.

The International Airport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a school, and other areas were fired upon by Iran. Several civilians were injured as a result of the attacks, and the airport terminal building was damaged.

Taking into account the current situation resulting from these attacks, which contradict the norms and principles of international law, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a relevant decision to temporarily completely suspend the movement of trucks (including the movement of trucks for transit purposes) from all border crossing points on the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border, reads the statement.