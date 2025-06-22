Iran again reassures public over radiation fears

“Preliminary plans had been made and measures had been taken to protect the safety and health of the dear people of the country, and despite the criminal actions this morning in attacking nuclear facilities, due to the previously planned measures and the measures taken, no radiation contamination or nuclear radiation has been observed outside these sites and facilities,” Kardan said, according to the IRNA news agency.

“People can continue their normal lives in the areas around these sites without any worries,” he added.

Besides, IAEA confirmed that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow. IAEA said it will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available.

IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 22, 2025

It was earlier reported, President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US dropped 6 bunker buster bombs on Fordo, launched 30 cruise missiles at Natanz, Isfahan.

The Israeli army says Iran launched two volleys with a total of 27 missiles. Twenty-two in the first volley and five in the second.