International situation worsens and becomes unpredictable, Tokayev

He said the international situation is worsening and becoming unpredictable, complicating prospects for global economic growth.

The Head of State said, according to the IMF and UN forecasts, in the next two years the global community and some countries will face serious difficulties in achieving development goals.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan should not fall into despair, especially panic. The Government must intensify efforts to ensure sustainable development.

The President said pressing issues such as controlling inflation and reducing it to the lowest possible levels, preventing economic slowdown and improving key national performance indicators are on the agenda.

As written before, the last joint session of the Kazakh bicameral Parliament started its work with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.