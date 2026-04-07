International rail tour arrives in Kyrgyzstan

According to Kyrgyz Temir Zholu (Kyrgyz Railways), the train is traveling along the Great Silk Road through five Central Asian countries.

It consists of 12 comfortable carriages, carrying more than 60 tourists from Western Europe, North America, and East Asia.

The arrival of the foreign tourists at Bishkek-2 railway station was accompanied by a festive program organized by the State Enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in conjunction with the Foundation for Support of Tourism Development in the Kyrgyz Republic. Guests enjoyed a performance by a musical ensemble and a presentation of traditional Kyrgyz handicrafts.

Photo credit: Kabar

It is noted that Kyrgyz Temir Zholu ensures strict adherence to the tourist train's schedule within the Kyrgyz Republic and provides the necessary conditions for a safe and comfortable stay for passengers.

The arrival of an international tourist train of this caliber contributes to strengthening Kyrgyzstan's image as a safe, hospitable, and attractive destination for rail tourism. The event introduces foreign guests to the country's unique natural environment, distinctive culture, national traditions, and historical heritage, and promotes the Kyrgyz Republic's tourism potential internationally.

Photo credit: Kabar

As reported earlier, tourism in Kyrgyzstan exceeded $1 billion.