Tourism in Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1 billion

Last year, the country's tourism industry demonstrated growth and strengthened its position in the national economy.

According to the National Statistics Committee, revenues from the export of tourism services reached 1.098 billion US dollars. This figure is 8.1% higher than in 2024.

As the ministry noted, the growth was ensured by a set of factors:

active promotion of Kyrgyzstan at the international level;

development of tourism infrastructure and improving the quality of service;

expanding the geography of tourist flows;

growth of domestic tourism and business activity in the regions.

Currently, approximately 129,000 business entities operate in the tourism sector. This confirms the high level of involvement of the business community and the importance of the sector in the socio-economic development of the country.

"Kyrgyzstan is consistently implementing its strategic course to strengthen its position as a competitive tourist destination in Central Asia. The main priority tasks include the development of year-round tourism, digitalization of the industry, creation of new tourist products and strengthening international cooperation," the ministry notes.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan enacts new measures to bolster tourism and youth sports.