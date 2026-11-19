Ambassador-at-Large – Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov, participated in the conference and delivered the Kazakh Foreign Minister's address dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the signing of this historic document.

Photo: gov.kz

The event was attended by representatives of government bodies, the CIS, and research and expert organisations from the region's countries.

Welcoming remarks were also delivered by the Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhandos Shaimardanov, and the First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS, Igor Petrishenko.

The conference featured thematic sessions on the historical significance of the Alma-Ata Declaration, the prospects for CIS development, economic cooperation and regional interaction in Central Asia.

Participants emphasised the continued relevance of the principles enshrined in the Declaration, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity, mutual respect, good-neighbourliness and the peaceful settlement of disagreements, and highlighted the importance of strengthening trust and constructive dialogue among states.

Photo: gov.kz

Earlier today, we reported that Kazakhstan and Slovakia discussed strengthening CA-Europe connectivity through the Trans-Caspian Route.