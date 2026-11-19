The Kazakhstani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov, while the Slovak side was represented by Marek Eštok, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

The discussions focused on the current state of bilateral relations and opportunities for further cooperation, particularly the implementation of agreements reached during Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s official visit to Kazakhstan on June 10-11, 2025.

Issetov stressed the importance of taking relations between the two countries to a new level, pointing to the considerable potential for expanding their mutually beneficial partnership. Eštok, in turn, reaffirmed Slovakia’s readiness to further develop cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Expanding trade and strengthening industrial ties were among the main priorities on the agenda. The two sides reviewed preparations for the 11th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Slovakia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which is scheduled to take place in Bratislava in January 2027.

Energy, the agro-industrial sector, information technology and education were identified as promising areas for closer cooperation.

The officials also discussed ways to improve transport and logistics links, including making greater use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to strengthen connectivity between Central Asia and Central Europe.

Education was another important area of discussion. The sides explored opportunities to expand academic mobility and train specialists in fields that are in demand through higher education institutions in both countries. They also highlighted the need to improve the legal framework governing labor migration.

The consultations also covered current regional and international issues. Both delegations expressed their interest in strengthening multilateral cooperation and improving coordination within the United Nations and other international organizations.

The Kazakhstani delegation also briefed its Slovak counterparts on developments in Kazakhstan, including progress on comprehensive constitutional reforms and the key priorities outlined in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address.

At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the partnership and further strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Slovakia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan pushed for stronger transport connectivity between Central Asia and Europe.