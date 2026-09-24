Integrity is the bedrock of national identity and unity — Vice President Karin

"In his remarks today, the Head of State made clear that certain entrenched views and values in society need fundamental reconsideration. Indeed, if we seek to shape a new quality of nation and reinforce our identity even more solidly, it would be right to abandon the ambiguous views that impede social progress," Karin said.

"The only solid foundation for national identity and unity is integrity — in other words, a rejection of dividing citizens into factions and of any form of split. This is exactly why the deeper message of the President's words is that we must heal from the ills rooted in our national mentality and psychology. From now on, we must take this fully into account."