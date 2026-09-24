Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends first session of Khalyk Kenesi in Astana

Opening the session, Tokayev congratulated participants on the launch of the new institution and described the occasion as an important and historic day for Kazakhstan.

I congratulate you on the opening of the first session of the highest consultative body of our country - the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi. Today is a very important day for our country, which can rightfully be called historic, said the president.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the Khalyk Kenesi, which has constitutional status, would occupy a special place in the country’s political system.

The president also noted that Kazakhstan is currently undergoing a period of large-scale transformation, with comprehensive reforms being implemented across various areas of public life.

Deep reforms are being carried out in all spheres of our society. However, it cannot be said that the changes end here. They will undoubtedly continue, Tokayev said.

According to the president, Kazakhstan has begun modernizing its system of government in line with the demands of the times.

The establishment of the Khalyk Kenesi is compelling evidence of this, Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had emphasized the special responsibility of members of the newly established Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council).