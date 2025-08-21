Integration without borders: What connects Astana and Bishkek?

Over 33 years of relations, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have established cooperation in almost all areas of development. At the same time, the partnership between the countries has been strengthening in quality every year. This is confirmed by a solid legal framework consisting of 150 documents.

In addition, in April of this year, Astana and Bishkek signed the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations between the States. The document covers cooperation in the political, economic, transport, water and energy, and agricultural spheres, including issues of food security through the creation of joint enterprises, as well as strengthening the spiritual and cultural closeness of the fraternal peoples of the two countries.

High-level visits

The presidents of the two countries closely support cooperation, actively participating in significant political and international events of their states. For example, on May 26, 2022, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. At that time, the countries signed a Joint Statement to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level of strategic partnership. On October 12–14 of the same year, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov paid a working visit to Kazakhstan.

In December 2022, the President of Kazakhstan made a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, taking part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. In addition, in 2023, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made two working visits to the neighboring republic – in June during the 2nd “CA–EU” leaders’ meeting, and in October at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

On April 18–19, 2024, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov came to Astana on an official visit, during which the 6th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council took place, along with the signing of the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In the same year, the president of Kyrgyzstan made five working visits to Kazakhstan: in July for the SCO Summit, in August for the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, for the “CA+ Azerbaijan” summit, in September during the 2nd “CA – Germany” Summit, in November for the OTS Summit, and also on November 27–28 for the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting.

This year was also marked by working visits of the president of Kyrgyzstan to our country. On May 30, 2025, Sadyr Japarov came to Astana for the CA–Italy Summit. He also took part in the CA–China summit in June.

Integration of the countries

According to political scientist Assol Mirmanova, the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan is based on historical closeness, cultural kinship, and the synergy of economic interests.

“There is a clear trend towards real integration of the countries of the region — a significant qualitative change in policy that strengthens joint positions. This trend manifests itself not only through state programs, but also through the human dimension: our peoples are connected by numerous interethnic marriages and kinship ties, which strengthens trust and contributes to the sustainable development of cooperation,” the expert believes.

At the same time, as the political scientist notes, in the context of integration, large-scale projects are being implemented: from transport and logistics (the new cross-border logistics complex, road reconstruction, and the development of the Almaty–Bishkek corridor) to energy and agro-industrial initiatives (construction of the Kambar-Ata HPP-1, agro-zones in Chuy region). These projects lay the foundation for deepening cooperation on a solid institutional basis.

Goal – bring trade turnover to $3 billion

Astana is one of Bishkek’s leading trade, economic, and investment partners. It is known that Kazakhstan became Kyrgyzstan’s second-largest trading partner among EAEU member states in 2022.

Last year, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $1.7 billion. The plan is to reach $3 billion. Experts are confident that this requires consistent expansion of mutual trade, joint investment projects, expansion of the range of goods, and increased business partnership.

Exports from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan in 2024 increased by 9.6% and amounted to $1.3 billion. Imports from Kyrgyzstan into our country last year decreased by 15.7% and amounted to $456 million.

Bilateral trade is built on economic interaction with characteristic complementarity: Kazakhstan supplies metal products, grain, petroleum products and building materials, while Kyrgyzstan exports gold, coal, iron ore, and light industry products.

According to Alisher Tastenov, Chief Expert of KazISS under the President of Kazakhstan, our country is ready to increase exports to Kyrgyzstan of 195 commodity items worth over $260 million, including petrochemical, food, metallurgy, and other products.

“Kazakhstan can expand exports of grain and oilseeds. The agro-industrial sector accounts for 20% of mutual trade between the two countries and has potential for further growth,” the expert said.

As explained by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, trade turnover between the countries for January–May of this year amounted to $821.8 million, which is 27.5% more than in the same period of the previous year ($644.4 million). Only exports from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan in the first five months of 2025 grew by 36.9%, reaching $644 million. Imports for the same period grew by 2.3% and amounted to $177.8 million.

“The parties aim to achieve a trade turnover of about $3 billion by 2030. This will be facilitated by simplified customs procedures, harmonization of administrative barriers, and increased investment activity. Agro-industrial projects are already being implemented: in Chuy region, an agro-industrial zone worth about $24 million is under construction, and at the initiative of business communities and governments, joint complexes and industrial productions are being prepared,” commented political scientist Assol Mirmanova.

Mutual business and the interregional cooperation forum

It is worth noting that favorable conditions have been created for entrepreneurs of both countries to develop business cooperation. According to KazISS under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan has invested more than $1.3 billion in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. On April 18–19, 2024, a business forum was held in Astana during the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan, which resulted in the signing of commercial documents totaling $300 million. On December 1–2 last year, a Kazakh-Kyrgyz business forum was held in Bishkek.

On September 23, 2023, the 1st Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan was held in Taraz under the chairmanship of the heads of government. The interregional forum is a key mechanism uniting the government, business, cultural and scientific communities of both countries. The forum focuses on the practical implementation of projects: signing interregional memorandums, roadmaps, launching logistics hubs, developing tourist routes, and expanding educational and cultural exchanges.

The result of this event was the signing of contracts worth $65 million. As explained by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the second forum is planned to be held in 2026 in Kyrgyzstan.

What will the leaders discuss?

According to expert Assol Mirmanova, during the upcoming visit of the Head of State to Kyrgyzstan, issues of expanding trade turnover, improving transport and energy infrastructure, synchronizing administrative processes, and developing agro-industrial and cultural partnership will likely be discussed.

“Agreements are expected to be signed on the creation of a cross-border logistics complex (ITLC), continuation of the construction of the Kambar-Ata hydropower plant, the launch of the agro-zone in Chuy region, possible projects for the development of tourist corridors and the unification of educational programs,” she said.

Experts are confident that new agreements are quite likely and will be the result of active integration dynamics, reinforced by deep human, cultural and family ties between the citizens of the two countries.

In addition, as was reported earlier by Akorda, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will also take part in a meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier it was reported that on August 22, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov.