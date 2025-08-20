President Tokayev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

In Bishkek, the two presidents will discuss the issues related to further strengthening of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and allied relations.

The heads of state will also participate in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting at Akorda with Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).