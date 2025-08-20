EN
    President Tokayev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

    09:10, 20 August 2025

    On August 22, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In Bishkek, the two presidents will discuss the issues related to further strengthening of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and allied relations.

    The heads of state will also participate in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.  

    Earlier,  Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting at Akorda with Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Politics President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
