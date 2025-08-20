President Tokayev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
09:10, 20 August 2025
On August 22, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In Bishkek, the two presidents will discuss the issues related to further strengthening of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and allied relations.
The heads of state will also participate in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
