Inside Trump’s $400 million ‘Palace in the Sky’ — a gift from Qatar

Valued at around $400 million, the aircraft is among the most advanced and luxurious of its kind, combining state-of-the-art technology with high-end interior features. According to media reports, the jet will be formally handed over during Trump’s upcoming visit to the Gulf region.

Trump, who has already toured the plane, reportedly called it a “Palace in the Sky.” The plan is to use the aircraft temporarily as Air Force One before transferring it to the Trump Presidential Library.

Screenshot from a video on the website www.boeing.com

A flying mansion

While the Boeing 747-8 is already one of the most advanced and luxurious commercial aircraft in the world, the Qataris have pushed the limits of luxury even further. The double-decker jet, boasting a wingspan of 224 feet and stretching 250 feet in length, is designed for both power and comfort. It can cruise at 0.86 Mach (roughly 660 miles per hour) and fly nearly 8,500 miles non-stop — enough to connect any two cities in the world without refueling.

Photo: boeing.com

But it’s the inside that captures attention.

What’s inside?

Photos leaked online and details shared by Amac Aerospace show a lavish, customized interior more reminiscent of a five-star hotel than an airplane. The plane features:

Nine bathrooms , several fitted with marble sinks and showers.

, several fitted with marble sinks and showers. A master bedroom suite , complete with a king-sized bed and en-suite facilities.

, complete with a king-sized bed and en-suite facilities. Five galley kitchens capable of serving gourmet meals to the president and his entourage.

capable of serving gourmet meals to the president and his entourage. Luxurious lounges and meeting rooms , fitted with plush leather chairs, gold-trimmed décor, and hand-crafted wood paneling.

, fitted with plush leather chairs, gold-trimmed décor, and hand-crafted wood paneling. A grand staircase connects the two decks, designed to mirror the style of luxury cruise liners.

connects the two decks, designed to mirror the style of luxury cruise liners. A crew rest area featuring ten comfortable beds, ensuring the staff travel in style, too.

Photo: boeing.com

Photo: boeing.com

Photo: DALL-E

High-tech and eco-friendly

Despite its luxurious trappings, the jet also boasts cutting-edge environmental and safety features. It uses new-generation GEnx-2B engines that are quieter and emit 52% less nitrogen oxide than the ICAO limit. It also features advanced aerodynamics, a cockpit inspired by the Dreamliner, and fully digital navigation systems.

Photo: DALL-E

Political optics

While Trump praised the plane’s grandeur, critics have raised concerns over the optics of accepting such an extravagant foreign gift amid ongoing domestic economic hardships. The jet’s retrofit for presidential use will also reportedly be funded by taxpayers.

