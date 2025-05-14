Trump to lift sanctions on Syria ahead of meeting with new leader

The announcement was met with celebrations in Damascus, where crowds cheered, danced, and fired shots into the air. Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani hailed the move as a “pivotal turning point for the country” in an interview with the state news agency Sana. He expressed hope for a future of “stability, self-sufficiency and genuine reconstruction after years of a destructive war.”

The sanctions, originally imposed to pressure the regime of former president Bashar al-Assad, had effectively blocked foreign financing and humanitarian aid. Assad was ousted in December, leaving 90% of the population below the poverty line. Since then, Syria’s new government has lobbied for the lifting of sanctions.

According to Trump, the decision came after requests from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Oh, what I do for the Crown Prince,” Trump remarked, adding, “I like him too much.” During the same visit, Trump and the Crown Prince announced a $142 billion arms deal.

Saudi Arabia is acting as a key mediator in efforts to restore US-Syria relations, with diplomats noting Riyadh’s central role in organizing a potential summit. Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are also pushing for regional stability in Syria.

Syria has proposed opening talks with the US, offering potential agreements such as constructing a “Trump Tower” in Damascus, improving diplomatic ties with Israel, and granting American companies access to Syrian oil and gas resources.

If the meeting between Trump and al-Sharaa takes place, it could mark a significant turning point in US-Syria relations.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States and China have agreed to significantly reduce tariffs on each other’s goods for an initial 90-day period, marking a breakthrough in ongoing trade tensions and boosting global market confidence, according to an official joint statement from the White House.