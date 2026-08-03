Backlash against Infantino growing

The move follows FIFA's decision to shelve the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project, which would have raised an estimated $4.2 billion from private investors in exchange for a stake in the governing body's future commercial income.

In a formal legal notice sent to FIFA, UEFA warned that it is "actively considering legal action, arbitration, and/or regulatory complaints" related to the proposal. The letter also instructed FIFA officials to preserve all relevant documents and communications, warning that "any destruction, deletion, alteration, concealment, or loss of relevant materials... may constitute spoliation of evidence."

UEFA has argued the proposal was "fundamentally incompatible with the proper governance of football" and has called for a broad review of FIFA's leadership and governance.

The FAW announced it had withdrawn its backing for Infantino's candidacy for the 2027 to 2031 presidential term.

"The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football," the Welsh association said in an official statement.

Earlier, the FAW also endorsed UEFA's stance, stating: "FIFA and its members are custodians of the game, responsible for its long-term growth, development and sustainability. This requires leadership that puts our game first in all of our decisions."

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA had abandoned plans to bring private investors into the commercial operations of the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments after the proposal triggered strong opposition from UEFA and other football governing bodies.