Infantino proposes independent FIFA review

In a letter sent Monday to the FIFA Council and the presidents of its 211 member associations, Infantino outlined two measures expected to be discussed at the Council’s October 15 meeting in Zurich.

“First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements,” he wrote.

Infantino also proposed a “direct, structured and time-limited consultation” with FIFA’s six continental confederations, national associations and other stakeholders.

According to the letter, the process would consider earlier institutional involvement, clarify the responsibilities of the president, Bureau, Council and Congress, and identify ways to strengthen “transparency, participation and accountability” in major initiatives.

The proposal follows criticism of Infantino’s earlier plan to attract private investment for a partial stake in FIFA’s World Cup-related commercial business. The plan was withdrawn after opposition from football officials.

Infantino acknowledged that the proposal had entered the public domain before FIFA’s internal consultations were completed, creating the impression that a decision had already been made.

“It remained a proposal, not a decision, and was always subject to the necessary approvals of the Council and the Member Associations,” he said. “It has now been withdrawn and will not proceed.”

Infantino added that “FIFA’s democratic processes, independence and sporting authority were never for sale.”

“No association’s treatment will depend on its position on any proposal or institutional matter,” he said, adding that he remained fully committed to leading FIFA.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that New Zealand Football (NZF) had formally withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino’s candidacy for FIFA president ahead of the 2027 FIFA Congress.