New Zealand Football withdraws support for Infantino’s FIFA candidacy

NZF also called for an independent review of the steps taken to develop the FIFA Forward Enterprise scheme.

The organization said decisions and actions within FIFA had contributed to a breakdown in trust and increased division within international football. It said an independent review was required to restore confidence and trust.

NZF said the situation presented an opportunity for all FIFA member associations to advocate for stronger governance, accountability and transparency, which it described as fundamental to maintaining confidence in the administration of global football.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA dismissed criticism of its president, Gianni Infantino, saying it came from figures who lacked support among the organization’s member associations.