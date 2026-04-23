IMF to open Regional Capacity Development Center in Almaty

The document was signed on October 23, 2024, in Washington in accordance with the President’s decree.

The Center will be located in Almaty and serve beneficiary countries, including Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Its main goal is to improve the qualifications of government specialists in macroeconomic analysis, budgetary and monetary policy, financial regulation, and statistics.

Senator Nuriya Niyazova noted that ratifying the Memorandum provides the necessary legal framework for the center’s full operation and secures Kazakhstan’s leading position in the region on economic and financial matters.

She emphasized that the Center’s work will enhance budget planning, financial management, and the adoption of digital solutions, thereby increasing the effectiveness of economic policy.

She emphasized that the Center’s work will enhance budget planning, financial management, and the adoption of digital solutions, thereby increasing the effectiveness of economic policy.

According to her, close integration with the IMF headquarters’ expertise ensures high-quality technical assistance and rapid implementation of international standards, strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a key hub of financial knowledge and competencies in the region.

The Memorandum also grants the Center and its staff immunities and privileges in line with IMF rules.

It was previously reported that the Center has already begun operations, having conducted more than 615 events and trained over 4,670 specialists from across the region, including 1,370 from Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Majilis ratified the memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and the International Monetary Fund on the establishment of the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC).