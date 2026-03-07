EN
    Ilham Aliyev thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for condemning strikes on Nakhchivan airport

    12:05, 7 March 2026

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev thanked President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for condemning the strikes on the airport in Nakhchivan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude on his official X account.

    As written before, following the attacks of Iranian drones on Nakhchivan airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has clarified his stance.

    The President’s stance centers on a resolute condemnation of the act against Azerbaijan, a brotherly nation and ally of Kazakhstan.

    Around midday on March 5, drone attacks targeted the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

