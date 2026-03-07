Ilham Aliyev thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for condemning strikes on Nakhchivan airport

I express my gratitude to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his condemnation of the attacks on Nakhchivan by the state of Iran and his support for our country, in the spirit of brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. https://t.co/3INdGKk7Fh — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) March 7, 2026

Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude on his official X account.

As written before, following the attacks of Iranian drones on Nakhchivan airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has clarified his stance.

The President’s stance centers on a resolute condemnation of the act against Azerbaijan, a brotherly nation and ally of Kazakhstan.

Around midday on March 5, drone attacks targeted the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.