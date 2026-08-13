ICE plans to equip officers with electric-shock gloves

According to a notice published by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ICE plans to acquire "conductive distraction and de-escalation devices" by March.

Known as the G.L.O.V.E., or Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, the device is manufactured by Kentucky-based Compliant Technologies. It functions as a regular patrol glove until an officer activates its electrical mode. When applied directly to a person's skin, it delivers a painful electrical stimulus intended to gain compliance.

The manufacturer says the gloves should not be used as punishment or against people showing only verbal defiance. It also warns against their use on children, pregnant women, elderly people and people with disabilities.

However, civil rights advocates have raised concerns about possible misuse.

"Now they will be able to deploy electric shocks with the slight push of a button that maybe nobody else can see them do," said Jenn Rolnick Borchetta of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The proposed purchase comes as ICE expands immigration enforcement operations under the Trump administration.

DHS has also pledged to increase the use of body-worn cameras, saying all ICE arrest teams will have at least one officer equipped with a camera.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump signed two new executive orders on Thursday aimed at further restricting birthright citizenship, marking the administration's latest effort after the Supreme Court struck down an earlier attempt.