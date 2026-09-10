Ice Age rhino remains unearthed in N Kazakhstan

The regional police department confirmed that no signs of criminal activity were found. An expert examination has been ordered to determine the origin and circumstances of the remains.

Photo credit: Police department

Well-known archaeologist Anatoly Pleshakov arrived at the site. He identified the two human skulls as belonging to an early period, while the third skull is thought to belong to a woolly rhinoceros, a species covered in thick fur that lived during the Ice Age. Similar findings have previously been discovered in the region, with fragments stored in the local history museum.

Photo credit: Police department

Anatoly Pleshakov emphasized that the bones are of significant value and require further study.

Photo credit: Police department

This discovery adds to recent archaeological findings in the region, including a Bronze Age settlement in Imantau resort area and other prehistoric structures.

Earlier, Qazinform released top archeological discoveries unearthed in Kazakhstan in 2026.