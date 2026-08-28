Bronze Age settlement unearthed in N Kazakhstan

They unearthed remains of ancient dwellings, fragments of ceramic pottery, stone and bronze tools, arrowheads, animal bones, and metal ore residues.

The settlement is preliminarily dated to the 16th–15th centuries BCE.

Photo credit: National Museum

Excavations covered 324 square meters between July 14 and August 17.

Researchers believe the site may have belonged to a socially and economically prominent group, based on the structure and artifacts found.

Photo credit: National Museum

In the western part of the ancient settlement, there were discovered ash layers and burnt stones and numerous horse bones, suggesting the early development of animal husbandry.

The project is part of the Kazakh–Chinese archaeological program, jointly conducted with the National Museum of China.

Photo credit: National Museum

The five-year initiative focuses on the Bronze Age and Early Iron Age in the Eurasian steppes.

Chinese laboratories provide advanced analysis of soil, ash, bones, and metals, helping determine composition and age.

Excavations will continue for 33 days this year, with plans to extend to 45 days next year.

Additional studies will target Early Iron Age sites in the region.

Scholars expect the findings to enrich knowledge of Bronze Age culture and daily life in North Kazakhstan.

The expedition brings together four Chinese experts, over 20 archeologists and students from all over the regions of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform released top archeological discoveries unearthed in Kazakhstan in 2026.