EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    IAEA to convene emergency meeting following US air attacks

    14:00, 22 June 2025

    Iran is calling for an investigation into the US attacks on its nuclear facilities, Al Jazeera reports. 

    IAEA
    Photo credit: IAEA X Official Account

    That’s according to a letter from the country’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, to IAEA head Rafael Grossi, Iran’s SNN news network reported.

    Eslami urged Grossi to condemn the US action and take appropriate measures. He criticised Grossi for his “inaction and complicity”, adding Iran will pursue “appropriate legal measures”.

    “This letter expresses its protest against the gross violation of international laws and regulations, especially the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” it said.

    Earlier, Grossi said he’s calling an emergency meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors following the US air attacks.

    It was earlier reported, President Donald Trump says US forces have conducted “very successful” strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

    US dropped 6 bunker buster bombs on Fordo, launched 30 cruise missiles at Natanz, Isfahan.

    The Israeli army says Iran launched two volleys with a total of 27 missiles. Twenty-two in the first volley and five in the second.

    Iran Israel Armed conflicts Middle East USA IAEA Middle East situation Politics
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All