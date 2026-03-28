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    IAEA expresses concern after third strike near Iranian nuclear power plant

    08:40, 28 March 2026

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed deep concern about reports of another strike in the vicinity of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the third such incident in the past ten days, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    IAEA
    Photo credit: @iaeaorg/ X

    IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that it could have led to a "major radiological incident." In a post on social media platform X, the agency noted that it had received information about the attack from the Iranian side.

    According to Iranian authorities, the operational reactor was not damaged, no radiation release have been detected, and the plant's condition is normal.

    The IAEA chief called "for maximum military restraint to avoid risk of a nuclear accident."

    Earlier, IAEA urged restraint amid strikes on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

    IAEA Middle East Middle East situation Iran NPP
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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