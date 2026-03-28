IAEA expresses concern after third strike near Iranian nuclear power plant

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that it could have led to a "major radiological incident." In a post on social media platform X, the agency noted that it had received information about the attack from the Iranian side.

According to Iranian authorities, the operational reactor was not damaged, no radiation release have been detected, and the plant's condition is normal.

IAEA informed by Iran of a new strike in the area of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the third such incident in 10 days. No damage to operating reactor nor any radiation release reported, and condition of plant is normal, Iran says.

DG @rafaelmgrossi again expresses deep… pic.twitter.com/cGIUSZJMyV — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 27, 2026

The IAEA chief called "for maximum military restraint to avoid risk of a nuclear accident."

Earlier, IAEA urged restraint amid strikes on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.