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    IAEA urges restraint amid strikes on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

    18:27, 18 March 2026

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that it had received a report from Iran stating that the Bushehr nuclear power plant complex was struck during an attack, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    IAEA urges restraint amid strikes on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    There were no reports about the damage to the facility or those injured, the Agency adds.

    “Director General reiterates call for maximum restraint during the conflict to prevent risk of a nuclear accident,” a statement from the Agency reads.

    Earlier, Russia’s Rosatom also issued a statement after the attack on Bushehr nuclear power plant.

    According to CEO Alexey Likhachev, the strike hit the area near the office of the facility’s meteorological service, in close proximity to an operating power unit, TASS reported.

    “Employees of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation were not hurt in Tuesday’s strike on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. This is the first recorded strike on the nuclear power plant since the start of the conflict in the Middle East. The radiation situation in the area of the nuclear power plant remained normal” said Likhachev.

    In his words, preparations are underway for the third round of personnel evacuation from the Bushehr NPP. Around 480 Russian nationals remain at the site, he said.

    'Attacks on nuclear facilities blatantly violate the key rules and principles of international security," Likhachev stressed

    Iran Middle East Russia Armed conflicts
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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