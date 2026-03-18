IAEA urges restraint amid strikes on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

There were no reports about the damage to the facility or those injured, the Agency adds.

“Director General reiterates call for maximum restraint during the conflict to prevent risk of a nuclear accident,” a statement from the Agency reads.

The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr NPP on Tuesday evening. No damage to the plant or injuries to staff reported. Director General @RafaelMGrossi reiterates call for maximum restraint during the conflict to prevent risk of a… pic.twitter.com/fhze0vOqrQ — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 18, 2026

Earlier, Russia’s Rosatom also issued a statement after the attack on Bushehr nuclear power plant.

According to CEO Alexey Likhachev, the strike hit the area near the office of the facility’s meteorological service, in close proximity to an operating power unit, TASS reported.

“Employees of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation were not hurt in Tuesday’s strike on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. This is the first recorded strike on the nuclear power plant since the start of the conflict in the Middle East. The radiation situation in the area of the nuclear power plant remained normal” said Likhachev.

In his words, preparations are underway for the third round of personnel evacuation from the Bushehr NPP. Around 480 Russian nationals remain at the site, he said.