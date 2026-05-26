IAEA Director General awarded Kazakhstan’s Dostyq Order

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with visiting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The meeting on Tuesday discussed prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as pressing issues on the international agenda in the field of nuclear security.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi highly praised Kazakhstan's unwavering commitment to strengthening global nuclear security and the non-proliferation regime.