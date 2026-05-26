IAEA Director General awarded Kazakhstan’s Dostyq Order
17:03, 26 May 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has presented IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi with the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st class, to honor his outstanding contributions to Kazakhstan-IAEA relations, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with visiting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The meeting on Tuesday discussed prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as pressing issues on the international agenda in the field of nuclear security.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi highly praised Kazakhstan's unwavering commitment to strengthening global nuclear security and the non-proliferation regime.