"I wanted to be like him": Dimash Qudaibergen featured on Brazilian TV

Dimash was mentioned in a segment about 21-year-old Brazilian singer Vanderlei Júnior, who has gained popularity on social media thanks to his distinctive voice.

In the interview, the young singer shared that he first discovered Dimash’s music at the age of 13. It was then that he became interested in classical singing.

“When I was 13, I really liked a singer named Dimash. He’s from Kazakhstan. He has one of the most incredible voices in the world. I used to listen to him, and that was when I began discovering classical music. I remember thinking, ‘I want to be like him.’ He became my inspiration,” Vanderlei said.

The young Brazilian now dreams of pursuing a professional career in music and hopes to become an opera singer.

Earlier, a special exhibition dedicated to renowned Kazakh singer and People's Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen opened at Qazaq Creative Hub in Astana as part of the Aktobe region Culture Days, held on October 10–11.