Dimash Qudaibergen exhibition opens in Astana

The two-day cultural program highlights the rich artistic heritage and creative talent of the Aktobe region through theatrical performances, traditional crafts workshops, fashion shows, and concerts.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The exhibition dedicated to Dimash, who was born in Aktobe, features traditional musical instruments from his personal collection, many of which were presented to him by fans from around the world.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Among the exhibits is a Bangladeshi mandolin recently gifted to the singer during his participation in a humanitarian mission as a UN Global Goodwill Ambassador.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

One of the exhibition's most treasured items is Dimash's personal dombra, a gift from his grandfather, Qudaibergen Ata, who encouraged his grandson's interest in traditional music from an early age.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The exhibition also features portraits of Dimash created by his devoted fans, known as Dears, with each artwork capturing a special moment shared between the singer and his audience.

A selection of Dimash’s stage costumes is on display, showcasing the diverse styles and looks that have become part of his artistic identity over the years.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

A dark green outfit recalls Dimash's debut appearance on the Chinese television competition Singer in 2017. He later wore the same look during a concert in Hong Kong in 2023, performing S.O.S. in the costume associated with his rise to international fame.

Several costumes from his Stranger world tour are also on display. These include a white tailcoat and a rock-inspired leather coat featuring traditional Kazakh elements, both created for the tour's opening concert in Almaty in 2022, as well as a striking, regal ensemble worn at performances in other cities.

Dimash's grandmother, Miua Nizamutdinova, also visited the exhibition in support of the cultural heritage of her home region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen performed as a special guest at the opening of Astana Finance Days 2026 in Astana on September 9.