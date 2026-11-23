As of noon Eastern Time, a total of 815 flights arriving at, departing from or operating through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had been delayed, including 672 Delta flights, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The disruption prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to initially issue a ground stop for Delta flights heading to Atlanta. The measure was later replaced by a ground delay program.

The delays were reportedly linked to a malfunction in Delta’s weight and balance automation system.

In a statement, Delta said its teams had implemented manual procedures to minimize disruptions and allow flights to depart safely while efforts to restore the automated system continued.

"Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," the airline said.

The incident comes amid a series of recent technical disruptions affecting U.S. aviation operations.

Just days earlier, on November 13, the FAA imposed a rare nationwide ground stop following a technical problem with its air traffic control communications network. United Airlines also experienced a separate technical outage on November 16, resulting in delays to departing flights.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Delta delayed Atlanta-Riyadh flights until March 2027.