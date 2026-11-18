Over five days in mid-November, Americans lost access to their email, their flights and, for several hours, their bank accounts. None of the disruptions has been linked to a cyberattack. Where causes have been disclosed, each began with something ordinary: an upgrade, a test or a new piece of equipment that did not behave as expected.

A week in four failures

The first gear slipped on November 12, when Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot, went down for users in 74 countries. Microsoft said an earlier network capacity upgrade had created a hidden problem that surfaced after a later configuration change, and that the issue was not related to a cyberattack or AI. Full recovery took more than a day. NHS England said health service staff turned to paper records, and the Anderson Economic Group estimated that lost productivity could reach $7 billion.

Photo credit: Kyodo

On November 13, the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop after radar and communications instability spread across its air route traffic control centers. Departures were halted for more than four hours. More than 3,500 aircraft were in the air at the time, and all landed safely, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was "zero evidence" of a cyberattack.

Duffy first blamed old hardware, saying that "our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data". He later linked the failure to work by contractor L3Harris to replace copper lines with fiber at a remote site, where a newly installed router flooded other routers with more than a thousand connection attempts every few seconds. The root cause remains under investigation.

Image credit: AI-generated

The four-hour stop produced three days of disruption. FlightAware recorded 9,132 cancellations and 7,030 delays for flights within, into or out of the U.S. on November 13 alone, and more than 1,400 cancellations were still recorded on November 15.

On the evening of November 13, Workday, a payroll and human resources platform with more than 11,500 corporate customers, suffered its own outage. The disruption reportedly began during a test of backup systems.

On Monday, November 16, the problem reached people's money. By afternoon Eastern time, Downdetector had recorded more than 4,700 problem reports for Chase, about 2,000 for Bank of America and more than 1,000 each for Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank. Chase attributed the disruption to a technical issue and said customers kept access to their accounts and funds. The glitch spread: customers of other banks who tried to move money to or from Chase accounts through Zelle saw transfers stall.

Photo credit: x.com/Chase

Different causes, one pattern

Where causes are known, the trigger came from inside rather than from an outside attacker. And each failure spread far beyond its point of origin because the affected system sat at a junction on which many others depend.

The FAA case illustrates a modernization paradox. The upgrade that apparently set off the failure was meant to replace aging copper infrastructure, long seen as the system's weak point. The transition, when old and new equipment must work side by side, proved to be the moment of greatest vulnerability. Microsoft's failure followed similar logic: a capacity upgrade laid the groundwork for a collapse.

The pattern is not new. In January 2023, a damaged database file in the FAA's pilot notice system triggered the first nationwide ground stop since 2001. In July 2024, a faulty CrowdStrike software update crashed about 8.5 million Windows devices, and insurer Parametrix estimated direct losses for U.S. Fortune 500 companies, excluding Microsoft, at $5.4 billion.

Efficiency at the cost of resilience

The deeper issue is concentration. Governments and businesses have consolidated onto a small number of platforms because doing so is cheaper and easier to manage: one email provider, one payroll system, one payment network, one airspace control system. In normal times, this delivers efficiency. In abnormal times, it turns a local fault into a national or global event.

Sociologist Charles Perrow called such arrangements tightly coupled systems, in which components are so interdependent that a failure in one leaves little time to stop it from spreading. The costs also outlast the downtime: a four-hour ground stop became three days of cancellations, and every outage erodes public trust while giving fraudsters a chance to pose as banks or technical support.

Lessons for a digital state

Duffy has asked Congress for $50 billion to overhaul air traffic control, on top of $12.5 billion already approved. Money alone, however, does not guarantee resilience if new systems are rolled out without staged testing and fallback options. The European Union has turned to regulation: its Digital Operational Resilience Act, applied since January 2025, requires financial firms to test their digital resilience and manage risks from critical technology providers.

For Kazakhstan, the lesson is direct. The country ranked 24th of 193 in the UN's 2024 E-Government Development Index, and the government reported in 2024 that 92% of public services were available electronically. Since the start of 2026, a moratorium has barred new government information systems from being built outside the QazTech platform, a step that promises consistency and lower costs but also concentrates more of the state's digital life on shared infrastructure.

That is not a reason to slow down. It is a reason to plan for failure as seriously as for growth: backup data centers, staged rollouts, outage drills and offline procedures that keep hospitals, airports and public service centers working when screens go dark. Overall, the past week did not prove that technology is unreliable – it showed that technology is so reliable that societies have stopped preparing for the moments when it is not.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that thousands of customers had reported problems with online banking and payments at major U.S. financial institutions after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase.