Delta delays Atlanta–Riyadh flights until March 2027

“The safety and security of our customers and employees always come first and continue to guide our operational decisions,” Delta said in a statement, adding that it remained in close contact with government and aviation partners, including Saudia and Riyadh Air, while monitoring the situation.

The US airline said Saudi Arabia remained an important market and reaffirmed its long-term commitment to serving the Kingdom.

Passengers affected by the delay can review their options, including rebooking and refunds, through Delta’s website. The airline has also introduced a travel waiver for Riyadh, allowing eligible customers to change their travel plans.

Earlier, it was reported that a Pakistani resident was killed and 11 others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday afternoon, October 11.