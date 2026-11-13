Humanoid robots could exceed 10bln, surpass human population by 2083

This scenario, which appears on the news website RealClearScience, assumes adequate power supplies and the capability for autonomous android-mediated production.

The researchers emphasized that "numerical crossover should not be confused with social, political or economic dominance."

The United Nations anticipates that the global human population will peak at approximately 10.3 billion in the mid-2080s before gradually declining.

Photo credit: Kyodo

According to the study, androids could outnumber humans around 2083, provided they engage in manufacturing and there is sufficient electricity and components available.

This scenario is one of over 4,000 combinations considered, based on market forecasts projecting more than 1 billion humanoid robots by 2050.

Currently, it is estimated that about 10,000 humanoid robots exist, primarily used in factories, warehouses, household assistance, and caregiving.

Without an additional android-mediated production channel, growth at the present rate would result in approximately 4 billion androids by 2100, which would still be significantly lower than the forecasted human population of about 10.2 billion.

The team noted that "once the technological population can replace its losses and amplify its own productive capacity, the dynamics change qualitatively," also highlighting that tracking this transition "may become as important as counting the machines themselves."

It should be noted, Kazakhstan begins construction of its first humanoid robot factory.