According to Cambridge University Press, the word was selected as advances in artificial intelligence prompted renewed discussions about what it means to be human.

The choice highlights a growing paradox: as machines become more capable of performing tasks once considered uniquely human, people are increasingly questioning the qualities that distinguish them from technology.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also contributed to the discussion, emphasizing the importance of judging artificial intelligence by how much it improves people’s lives.

The announcement featured perspectives from Cambridge Dictionary lexicographer Colin McIntosh and University of Cambridge experts Rachel Adams and Tom McClelland, who explored the relationship between technology, human identity and the changing meaning of the word.

“Human” was selected from a shortlist that also included “agent,” “wholesome” and “analogue.”

The contenders reflect different aspects of contemporary life, from the growing role of autonomous AI systems to renewed interest in authenticity and experiences beyond the digital world.

How AI is changing the language

This is not the first time artificial intelligence has influenced Cambridge Dictionary’s annual selection.

In 2023, the dictionary chose “hallucinate,” a term increasingly used to describe situations in which AI systems generate false or misleading information.

In 2025, the title went to “parasocial,” referring to a one-sided emotional connection people develop with celebrities, fictional characters or even AI chatbots.

The selection of “human” in 2026 brings the focus back to people themselves, reflecting how technological progress is reshaping not only the way people communicate but also how they understand their own identity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the British Collins Dictionary has named “mogging,” a slang term popular among Generation Z and Generation Alpha, its Word of the Year for 2026.