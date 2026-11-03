From TikTok slang to Word of the Year: What does ‘mogging’ mean?

According to Collins Dictionary, “mogging” means to outshine or outperform another person or thing. The expression is often used humorously or ironically when someone is overshadowed by another person.

For example, someone might say they were “mogged” by a friend who looked more stylish in a group photo or by someone who effortlessly attracted more attention.

The term has roots in online slang associated with “AMOG,” short for “alpha male of the group.” Originally linked to comparisons of physical appearance and social dominance, its meaning has broadened to describe almost any situation in which someone stands out more than others.

Collins says the expression has moved beyond its online origins and become increasingly common in everyday conversations among younger generations.

Its selection as Word of the Year reflects how internet culture continues to shape modern English, turning expressions once confined to online communities into widely recognized vocabulary.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Dictionary.com named “maxxing” its Word of the Year for 2026. The term refers to pushing something to its fullest potential, from improving physical appearance to boosting productivity. Its variations include “looksmaxxing,” which describes efforts to enhance one’s looks, highlighting how internet-born expressions are increasingly shaping everyday language.