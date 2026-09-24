How Astana Airport is winning battle against bird strikes

Last year, 11 confirmed aircraft collisions with birds were recorded at the airport. This year, the figure stands at five.

Bird activity peaks between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. During these hours, specialists closely monitor bird activity and movement around the airfield.

Photo: Astana International Airport

The most commonly encountered species include gulls, crows, pigeons, magpies and kestrels. Their behaviour and movement patterns vary by season, time of day, and food sources.

Gulls require particular attention. In autumn, specialists observe mass bird movements between the lake and the solid waste landfill. In the morning, they fly en masse in one direction; in the evening, they return. Ornithologists constantly track these routes, as the birds may pass close to aircraft movement areas.

Photo: Astana International Airport

To deter birds and animals, specialists use BirdGard bioacoustic devices, mechanical bird scarers, noise pistols, hunting signal cartridges, laser bird deterrents, and other means. They also use a vehicle equipped with a mobile bioacoustic unit.

"Scaring birds away is only part of what ornithologists do at the airfield. Specialists need to understand where the birds come from, where they are going, how their routes change throughout the day and across seasons, and whether their appearance is a one-off or part of a regular mass movement. That is why much of the work relies on constant observation and analysis of bird activity. The most difficult period for the ornithological service falls between April and October, when bird activity at the airfield rises significantly," the airport's press service said.

Previously, it was reported that Astana International Airport had boosted aircraft de-icing capacity ahead of winter.