Astana airport boosts aircraft de-icing capacity ahead of winter

Preparations for the winter season include a range of technical and organizational measures designed to ensure flight safety and keep airport operations running smoothly during freezing temperatures, snowfall, icing, and strong winds.

As part of the preparations, employees are undergoing seasonal training for severe weather operations, while the airport is inspecting its infrastructure and specialized equipment and updating operational procedures in line with SAE International standards.

Photo credit: Astana International Airport

The airport has also added two new FMC Tempest-i de-icing vehicles to its fleet. Designed to remove snow and ice from aircraft and prevent further ice buildup before departure, the machines are currently being used in training exercises.

The Tempest-i is equipped with a heated de-icing fluid system, a lifting boom, automated controls, and integrated safety features. Its enclosed cabin also protects operators from wind and precipitation, allowing crews to work effectively in harsh weather.

A key advantage of the new equipment is its ability to operate in winds of up to 20 meters per second, compared with a maximum of 15 meters per second for the airport’s previous de-icing vehicles. The increased operating range is particularly important in Astana, where strong winds, freezing temperatures, and blizzards are common during winter.

The new vehicles are expected to strengthen ground handling capacity during severe winter weather and help the airport manage peak seasonal workloads more efficiently.

Photo credit: Astana International Airport

Winter preparations are carried out annually at Astana International Airport. Throughout the season, specialized teams maintain round-the-clock readiness of airfield equipment, keep runways and other surfaces clear of snow and ice, and ensure aircraft are safely de-iced before departure.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Air Astana had extended the suspension of flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until September 30, 2026, due to continued instability in the Persian Gulf region.