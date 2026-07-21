Houthis declare naval blockade against Saudi Arabia

In a statement, the Houthis declared a "maritime embargo" on what they described as the "criminal Saudi enemy," saying the move was in retaliation for an "unjust and oppressive siege" imposed on Yemen.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately comment on the announcement.

The development comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. International mediators have presented Iran with a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire aimed at reviving an interim agreement reached last month between Tehran and Washington. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed it had received mediation proposals but declined to provide further details.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it launched ballistic missiles at U.S. military assets in Jordan and Kuwait and alleged that two oil tankers exploded while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz. The claims could not be independently verified.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said military operations would continue while Iran threatened international shipping routes, but stressed that Washington remained open to a diplomatic solution. Iran also said mediation efforts remain active.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States had carried out another round of military strikes against Iran, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).