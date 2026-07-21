U.S. conducts new round of strikes against Iran, CENTCOM says

CENTCOM said the latest strikes were completed at 9 p.m. ET on July 20 and focused on Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, as well as air defense systems.

U.S. forces struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

According to CENTCOM, commercial shipping through the international waterway has continued despite regional tensions.

"Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue," the command claimed. "Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil."

Earlier, Qazinform reported global oil prices climbed about 3% on Sunday as the United States and Iran exchanged fresh military strikes, raising concerns over energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.