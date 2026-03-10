Historic landmarks of Prophet’s Mosque showcase timeless Islamic architecture

Photo credit: SPA

The Green Dome, built above the Prophet’s chamber and later painted green, became one of the mosque’s most recognizable features, dominating its skyline for centuries. Nearby, the Qaitbay Minaret, distinguished by its dark stone and intricate motifs, embodies the artistry of its era.



On the southwestern side, the minaret near Al-Salam Gate remains notable for its ancient character and its view over the area once known as the House of Marwan ibn Al-Hakam. The mosque’s eastern and southern sides were long defined by strong stone arcades and spacious courtyards, preserved until the first Saudi expansion in 1372 AH.



At the heart of the mosque lies Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, between the Prophet’s tomb and the pulpit, where elegant columns and decorative details blend historical craftsmanship with profound spiritual meaning.



Together, these landmarks embody the mosque’s rich architectural and spiritual heritage. They continue to serve as enduring icons of Madinah, symbolizing the devotion and care with which Muslims have preserved and enhanced the sacred architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque.

It should be noted, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques launched a comprehensive digital platform providing over 40 specialized services to pilgrims in seven languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Chinese, Turkish, French, and Malay.